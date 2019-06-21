Since Rancid first dropped their self-titled debut record in 1993, the punk rock band has gone on to release eight other albums as well as All the Moon Stompers, a collection of their ska tunes. Of those releases, their sophomore effort, 1994’s Let’s Go, was certified gold in 2000. The third record, 1995’s And Out Came the Wolves, was certified platinum nine years later in September 2004.

With Let’s Go, one of the band’s most successful releases, now hitting its 25th anniversary, we want to know which Rancid album tops your chart.