In 2017, pop singer Bebe Rexha paired up with country duo Florida Georgia Line for their catchy collaborative ballad, “Meant to Be.” The single appeared on Rexha’s EP All Your Fault: Pt. 2, and was also the lead single from Rexha’s 2018 full-length debut Expectations.

“Meant to Be” gained widespread attention shortly after its release and debuted at No. 1 on Billboard’s Hot Country Songs chart, becoming Rexha’s first song to top that chart and the longest-running number-one single in the chart’s history. The cross-genre hit also earned both acts their highest-ranked entry on the Billboard Hot 100, peaking at the No. 2 spot in March 2018.

“I have always respected the country genre and, growing up in New York City, I knew of [country] artists that had crossed over to the pop side, like Faith Hill, Dixie Chicks and Taylor Swift,” Rexha told Billboard during a February 2018 interview. “I never thought a New York girl like me would have a country hit, but I guess it goes to show you that some things are just… meant to be.”

See Bebe Rexha and Florida Georgia Line’s full “Meant to Be” lyrics and video below.

Baby, lay on back and relax, kick your pretty feet up on my dash

No need to go​ nowhere fast, let’s enjoy right here where we at

Who knows where this road is supposed to lead

We got nothing but time

As long as you’re right here next to me, everything’s gonna be alright

If it’s meant to be, it’ll be, it’ll be

Baby, just let it be

If it’s meant to be, it’ll be, it’ll be

Baby, just let it be

So, won’t you ride with me, ride with me?

See where this thing goes

If it’s meant to be, it’ll be, it’ll be

Baby, if it’s meant to be

I don’t mean to be so uptight, but my heart’s been hurt a couple times

By a couple guys that didn’t treat me right

I ain’t gon’ lie, ain’t gonna lie

‘Cause I’m tired of the fake love, show me what you’re made of

Boy, make me believe

Whoa, hold up, girl, don’t you know you’re beautiful?

And it’s easy to see

If it’s meant to be, it’ll be, it’ll be

Baby, just let it be

If it’s meant to be, it’ll be, it’ll be

Baby, just let it be

So, won’t you ride with me, ride with me?

See where this thing goes

If it’s meant to be, it’ll be, it’ll be

Baby, if it’s meant to be

So, c’mon ride with me, ride with me

See where this thing goes

So, c’mon ride with me, ride with me

Baby, if it’s meant to be

Maybe we do

Maybe we don’t

Maybe we will

Maybe we won’t

But if it’s meant to be, it’ll be, it’ll be

Baby, just let it be

If it’s meant to be, it’ll be, it’ll be (c’mon)

Baby, just let it be (let’s go)

So, won’t you ride with me, ride with me?

See where this thing goes

If it’s meant to be, it’ll be, it’ll be

Baby, if it’s meant to be

If it’s meant to be, it’ll be, it’ll be

Baby, if it’s meant to be

If it’s meant to be, it’ll be, it’ll be

Baby, if it’s meant to be

Lyrics licensed & provided by LyricFind

Lyrics © Warner/Chappell Music, Inc., Round Hill Music Big Loud Songs, CAPITOL CHRISTIAN MUSIC GROUP

Written by: Bleta Bebe Rexha, David Garcia, Joshua Miller, Tyler Reed Hubbard

