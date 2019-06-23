Lyrics \
Here Are the Lyrics to Bebe Rexha & Florida Georgia Line’s “Meant to Be”
In 2017, pop singer Bebe Rexha paired up with country duo Florida Georgia Line for their catchy collaborative ballad, “Meant to Be.” The single appeared on Rexha’s EP All Your Fault: Pt. 2, and was also the lead single from Rexha’s 2018 full-length debut Expectations.
“Meant to Be” gained widespread attention shortly after its release and debuted at No. 1 on Billboard’s Hot Country Songs chart, becoming Rexha’s first song to top that chart and the longest-running number-one single in the chart’s history. The cross-genre hit also earned both acts their highest-ranked entry on the Billboard Hot 100, peaking at the No. 2 spot in March 2018.
“I have always respected the country genre and, growing up in New York City, I knew of [country] artists that had crossed over to the pop side, like Faith Hill, Dixie Chicks and Taylor Swift,” Rexha told Billboard during a February 2018 interview. “I never thought a New York girl like me would have a country hit, but I guess it goes to show you that some things are just… meant to be.”
See Bebe Rexha and Florida Georgia Line’s full “Meant to Be” lyrics and video below.
Baby, lay on back and relax, kick your pretty feet up on my dash
No need to go nowhere fast, let’s enjoy right here where we at
Who knows where this road is supposed to lead
We got nothing but time
As long as you’re right here next to me, everything’s gonna be alright
If it’s meant to be, it’ll be, it’ll be
Baby, just let it be
If it’s meant to be, it’ll be, it’ll be
Baby, just let it be
So, won’t you ride with me, ride with me?
See where this thing goes
If it’s meant to be, it’ll be, it’ll be
Baby, if it’s meant to be
I don’t mean to be so uptight, but my heart’s been hurt a couple times
By a couple guys that didn’t treat me right
I ain’t gon’ lie, ain’t gonna lie
‘Cause I’m tired of the fake love, show me what you’re made of
Boy, make me believe
Whoa, hold up, girl, don’t you know you’re beautiful?
And it’s easy to see
If it’s meant to be, it’ll be, it’ll be
Baby, just let it be
If it’s meant to be, it’ll be, it’ll be
Baby, just let it be
So, won’t you ride with me, ride with me?
See where this thing goes
If it’s meant to be, it’ll be, it’ll be
Baby, if it’s meant to be
So, c’mon ride with me, ride with me
See where this thing goes
So, c’mon ride with me, ride with me
Baby, if it’s meant to be
Maybe we do
Maybe we don’t
Maybe we will
Maybe we won’t
But if it’s meant to be, it’ll be, it’ll be
Baby, just let it be
If it’s meant to be, it’ll be, it’ll be (c’mon)
Baby, just let it be (let’s go)
So, won’t you ride with me, ride with me?
See where this thing goes
If it’s meant to be, it’ll be, it’ll be
Baby, if it’s meant to be
If it’s meant to be, it’ll be, it’ll be
Baby, if it’s meant to be
If it’s meant to be, it’ll be, it’ll be
Baby, if it’s meant to be
Lyrics licensed & provided by LyricFind
Lyrics © Warner/Chappell Music, Inc., Round Hill Music Big Loud Songs, CAPITOL CHRISTIAN MUSIC GROUP
Written by: Bleta Bebe Rexha, David Garcia, Joshua Miller, Tyler Reed Hubbard
See also: Adele – Someone Like You Lyrics | Ed Sheeran – Perfect Lyrics | Taylor Swift – Love Story Lyrics