Bat for Lashes Announces New Album Lost Girls, Releases “Kids in the Dark”

Bat for Lashes is back with new music. Natasha Khan will release Lost Girls, her followup to 2016’s The Bride, on September 6. To announce the album, she has shared its first single, “Kids in the Dark,” a plush ballad featuring a stuttering echo of a backbeat and plenty of synth ambience. According to a press statement, Lost Girls is a concept album about coming of age in a “parallel universe” inspired by Los Angeles, where the album was recorded.

In 2018, Bat for Lashes directed a sponsored short film called “Light Beings” and collaborated on the soundtrack for the supernatural BBC miniseries Requiem, for which she won an Ivor Norvello Award. Listen to “Kids in the Dark” and check out the track list and cover art for Lost Girls below.

1. Kids in the Dark2. The Hunger3. Feel For You4. Desert Man5. Jasmine6. Vampires7. So Good8. Safe Tonight9. Peach Sky10. Mountains