Stream Baroness’ New Album Gold & Grey

Baroness’ new album Gold & Grey is now available in full. Their fifth studio album, Gold & Grey follows three singles—”Borderlines,” “Seasons,” and “Throw Me an Anchor“—as well as videos for the two former tracks. It’s also supposedly the last album to use a color for its title, a tradition the band started in 2007 with their Red Album, which has continued through 2009’s Blue Record, 2012’s Yellow & Green, and 2015’s Purple.

For Gold & Grey, the band was joined by Gina Gleason on guitar and backing vocals after longtime member Peter Adams left the group in 2017. In a recent interview with Consequence of Sound, frontman John Baizley said that the album represents the end of an era for the band as they push themselves into more complex terrain.

“As the band’s grown, the cooperation has also grown,” he said. “It hasn’t become more divisive in the case of everybody trying to have their say or scream over the top of one or another in a way that’s not productive. In fact, we might scream louder at one another, but it’s very much a case of being excited.”

Baroness’ last album Purple was released in 2015. Check out Gold & Grey below and revisit our 2016 interview with the group.