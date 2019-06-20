Ariana Grande released “break up with your girlfriend, i’m bored” on her anticipated and latest studio album Thank U, Next, which dropped this past February. he catchy tune is the third track on the album and peaked at No. 2 on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart.

The track replaced “Remember”, a song previously planned to appear on the album. However, Grande told fans that she felt it was too personal for her to publicly release.

A music video featuring Riverdale’s Charles Melton and model Ariel Yasmine accompanied the song’s release. The visual complements the song’s sassy tone and follows Grande as she tries to steal a boy away from his girlfriend. Various shots show Grande and the girlfriend dancing together and provocatively touching each other’s hair.

See Ariana Grande’s full “break up with your girlfriend, i’m bored” lyrics and video below.

You got me some type of way (Hmm)

Ain’t used to feelin’ this way (Mmm-mmm)

I do not know what to say (Yeah, yeah)

But I know I shouldn’t think about it

Took one fuckin’ look at your face (Hmm)

Now I wanna know how you taste (Mmm-mmm)

Usually don’t give it away (Yeah, yeah)

But you know I’m out here thinkin’ ’bout it

Then I realized she’s right there

And I’m at home like, “Damn, this ain’t fair”

Break up with your girlfriend

Yeah, yeah, ’cause I’m bored

You can hit it in the mornin’ (Mornin’)

Yeah, yeah, like it’s yours

I know it ain’t right

But I don’t care (Care)

Break up with your girlfriend

Yeah, yeah, ’cause I’m bored

This shit always happens to me (Yeah)

Why can’t we just play for keeps? (Mmm-mmm)

Practically on my knees (Yeah, yeah)

But I know I shouldn’t think about it

You know what you’re doin’ to me

You’re singin’ my songs in the streets, yeah, yeah

Actin’ all innocent, please

When I know you’re out here thinkin’ ’bout it

Then you realized she’s right there (Yeah)

And you’re at home like, “Damn, she can’t compare”

Break up with your girlfriend

Yeah, yeah, ’cause I’m bored

You can hit in the mornin’ (In the mornin’)

Yeah, yeah, like it’s yours

I know it ain’t right

But I don’t care (I don’t care, yee)

Break up with your girlfriend (With your girlfriend)

Yeah, yeah, ’cause I’m bored

With your girlfriend, girlfriend, girlfriend, girlfriend

With your girlfriend

With your girlfriend, girlfriend, girlfriend, girlfriend

You can say I’m hatin’ if you want to

But I only hate on her ’cause I want you

Say I’m trippin’ if you feel that

But you without me ain’t right (Ain’t right)

You can call me crazy ’cause I want you

And I never even never fuckin’ met you

Say I’m trippin’ and it ain’t right

But you without me ain’t nice (Ain’t nice, yeah)

Break up with your girlfriend (With your girlfriend)

Yeah, yeah, ’cause I’m bored

You can hit in the mornin’ (Hit in the mornin’, yeah, yeah, yeah)

Yeah, yeah, like it’s yours

I know it ain’t right

But I don’t care (Care, yeah)

Break up with your girlfriend (With your girlfriend)

Yeah, yeah, ’cause I’m bored

With your girlfriend, girlfriend, girlfriend, baby, girlfriend

With your girlfriend

With your girlfriend, girlfriend, girlfriend, girlfriend

With your girlfriend

Lyrics licensed & provided by LyricFind

Lyrics © Sony/ATV Music Publishing LLC, Universal Music Publishing Group

Written by: Ariana Grande, Max Martin, Ilya Salmanzadeh, Savan Kotecha, Kandi Burruss, Kevin Briggs

See also: Taylor Swift – You Need To Calm Down Lyrics | Miley Cyrus- Mother’s Daughter Lyrics | Ariana Grande – 7 Rings Lyrics