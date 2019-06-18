Aphex Twin to Play Red Bull Music Festival London

Red Bull Music Festival has visited cities like New York and Berlin, but this year marks the festival’s debut in London. The festival extends from August 20 to September 14, and features talks, workshops, and musical performances across 16 different events. The newly released schedule includes a conversation with music journalist Joe Muggs, a discussion of “coded language” at the British Library, and an interview with dancehall legend Spice. Fabric will be hosting a celebration of UK electronic music, with each of the club’s three rooms dedicated to different tempos and subgenres.

The festival will close out with a performance from none other than Aphex Twin at Printworks, with Afrodeutsche, Nihiloxica, and Caterina Barbieri supporting. The notoriously elusive Richard D. James hasn’t played a London club since 2009. According to the festival’s official site, he’s be performing with a “unique, custom-built stage set featuring lasers and 306 LED panels, which will transmit visuals from long-term Aphex collaborators Weirdcore.”

Aphex Twin played Coachella earlier this year, along with a show at Brooklyn’s Avant Gardner. His Collapse EP was released in September of last year. Tickets for his Printworks set will go on sale this Thursday, June 20; find more details about Red Bull Music Festival London here.