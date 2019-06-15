André 3000 Spotted Playing Flute in LAX Terminal

André 3000 can do it all. The rapper, singer, actor, clothing designer, and animated TV series creator has always been a jack of all trades, both within the context of his six albums with Outkast and in his numerous other solo ventures. But the musician born André Lauren Benjamin was recently spotted wandering around an LAX terminal, entertaining himself on the double flute when he was recognized by one fan on Twitter, who understandably lost her shit in the process.

“I saw a man walking around my terminal playing a flute for 40min and was losing my mind because I thought it was André 3000. And then it WAS André 3000,” she wrote in the viral tweet. Antonia Cereijido, who also works as a producer for NPR’s Latino USA radio show, also said that the encounter had her so flustered that she didn’t talk to the rapper about his music. “Now I’m like…I should’ve talked about how good his verse on Solo is. And how my mom once had a dream he taught our family to dance the hey ya dance and we had achieved the American Dream,” she wrote in a followup tweet. “W/E NO REGRETS.”

While it isn’t quite the same as the double flute, André 3000 notably picked up the bass clarinet last year on the songs “Me & My (To Bury Your Parents)” and “Look Ma No Hands,” a pair of jazz tracks with guest appearances from Kevin Kendrick and James Blake. The flautist later appeared on Blake’s fourth album Assume Form, where he rapped a verse on the song “Where’s The Catch.” See the viral tweet for yourself below.

I saw a man walking around my terminal playing a flute for 40min and was losing my mind because I thought it was André 3000. And then it WAS André 3000!!! 😍😍😍😭😭 pic.twitter.com/tqQ4C8HBh1 — Antonia Cereijido (@antoniacere) June 14, 2019