Young Thug, Lil Nas X, and Geto Boys Among Performers at Adult Swim Festival
Adult Swim’s music and comedy festival will be returning to Los Angeles in November for its second year. Featured among the headliners are Dethklok, Jamie xx, Vince Staples, Young Thug, Captain Murphy, and Tierra Whack. Other notable attractions include a live version of The Eric Andre Show and a Geto Boys performance the festival rep told Spin was “a tribute” to late member Bushwick Bill. Connor O’Malley, Joe Pera, and Jena Friedman are among the comedians booked to perform.
It wouldn’t be an Adult Swim event without a few grownup cartoons, so Rick and Morty fans should plan on stopping by the season four screening on the second day.
The festival will be held at Banc Of California Stadium on November 15 and 16 in Los Angeles. Tickets went on sale today and can be purchased here.
The lineup and trailer for the festival are below:
FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 15
Dethklok
Captain Murphy
Geto Boys
Tim Hecker & The Konoyo Ensemble
Iron Reagan
HEALTH
Inter Arma
Speedy Ortiz
Cooly G
DAWN
Sarah Squirm
Conner O’Malley
Three Busy Debras
and more!
SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 16
Jamie xx
Vince Staples
The Eric Andre Show Live!
Tierra Whack
Young Thug
Lil Nas X
Freddie Gibbs & Madlib
CupcakKe
clipping.
Negative Gemini
No Joy
Joe Pera
Jena Friedman
Wham City
and more!