A$AP Ferg has released a new single featuring the City Girls and new artist ANTHA. The track, entitled “Wigs,” is a dance-floor ready party song, in the spirit of a Too Short or Uncle Luke Miami bass sound. The new song follows the release of a string of one-off records, including “Verified,” “Not the Boy,” “Family,” “Harlem Anthem,” and “Pups” with A$AP Rocky.

Ferg’s last album was 2017’s Still Striving, while the City Girls shared two projects last year to widespread acclaim, Period and Girl Code. Listen to “Wigs” below.