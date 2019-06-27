27-year-old-man-found-dead-at-bonnaroo-2019

A 27-year-old man attending Bonnaroo has died, according to a statement officials gave local newspaper the Manchester Times Saturday night (June 15).

“The well-being of our patrons, staff, volunteers and artists is our primary concern, and we work diligently to ensure the safest festival possible. Earlier today, our medical team in Plaza 11 was asked to respond to a medical situation in a nearby campsite. The Bonnaroo Medical team and Coffee County Emergency Services were on the scene within minutes,” said Ann Ewing, director of crisis communication at PR and marketing group Kaleidoscope Media.

Ewing confirmed: “A 27-year-old male patron camping with his father was unresponsive. The medical team administered CPR, and he was transported to the hospital. We understand that he had an underlying medical condition, and that, unfortunately, he has died. We have no further information at this time. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family and friends.”

This year’s Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival in Manchester, Tenn., takes place from June 13-16, with headliners including Phish (playing multiple sets), Post Malone and Childish Gambino.

This article originally appeared on Billboard.