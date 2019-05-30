While “Jocelyn Flores” and “Fuck Love” received the lion’s share of attention from XXXTentacion’s debut album 17, “Revenge” was actually released as its lead single.

The troubled artist first revealed the song on Twitter in May 2017 and later dedicated it to the namesake of “Jocelyn Flores.” Following the Florida rapper/singer’s untimely death, the song peaked at No. 77 on the Billboard Hot 100. “Revenge” currently has more than 250 million streams on Spotify.

See XXXTentacion’s full “Revenge” lyrics and video below.

See also: XXXTentacion Case: A Timeline of the Accusations