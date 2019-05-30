Lyrics \
Here Are the Lyrics to XXXTentacion’s “Revenge”
While “Jocelyn Flores” and “Fuck Love” received the lion’s share of attention from XXXTentacion’s debut album 17, “Revenge” was actually released as its lead single.
The troubled artist first revealed the song on Twitter in May 2017 and later dedicated it to the namesake of “Jocelyn Flores.” Following the Florida rapper/singer’s untimely death, the song peaked at No. 77 on the Billboard Hot 100. “Revenge” currently has more than 250 million streams on Spotify.
See XXXTentacion’s full “Revenge” lyrics and video below.
I think I, I think I finally, found a way to forgive myself
From mistakes I made in the past
I think that’s the first step, right?
You agree?
I’ve dug two graves for us, my dear
Can’t pretend that I was perfect, leaving you in fear
Oh man, what a world, the things I hear
If I could act on my revenge, then, oh, would I?
Some kill, some steal, some break your heart
And you thought that I would let it go, and let you walk
Well, broken hearts break bones, so break up fast
And I don’t wanna let it go, so in my grave I’ll rot
I’ve dug two graves for us, my dear
Can’t pretend that I was perfect, leaving you in fear
Oh man, what a world, the things I hear
If I could act on my revenge, then, oh, would I?
Some kill, some steal, some break your heart
And you thought that I would let it go and let you walk
Well, broken hearts break bones, so break up fast
And I don’t wanna let it go, so in my grave I’ll rot
In my grave, I’ll rot
In my grave, I’ll rot
In my grave, I’ll rot
In my grave, I’ll rot
In my grave, I’ll rot
In my grave, I’ll rot
In my grave, I’ll rot
I’ll rot, I’ll rot, I’ll rot (is my pain your freedom?)
Is all of my pain your freedom?
Enjoy
Lyrics licensed & provided by LyricFind
Lyrics © Kobalt Music Publishing Ltd.
Written by: Jahseh Onfroy
