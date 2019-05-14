Wu-Tang Clan Announce New EP Inspired by Showtime Documentary

The first episode of Wu-Tang Clan’s four-part documentary Of Mics and Men premiered on Showtime last week, and today the group announced a new EP by the same name featuring music inspired by the series. The release drops along with the second episode this Friday, May 17.

The EP will be the first official Wu-Tang Clan project since the single-copy album Once Upon a Time in Shaolin was sold at auction in 2015 for $2 million to pharmaceutical grifter Martin Shkreli. The album was later seized by the government in Shkreli’s securities fraud case. The last Wu-Tang album available to the public was 2014’s A Better Tomorrow. The crew, minus U-God, also released The Saga Continues in 2017 under the abbreviated name Wu-Tang.

Wu-Tang Clan’s doc, directed by longtime journalist Sacha Jenkins, tells the group’s origin story through newly unearthed archival footage and interviews with all nine members. Wu launches a North American tour celebrating the 25th anniversary of their debut album Enter the Wu-Tang (36 Chambers) later this month. Tickets are available here.