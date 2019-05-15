Wilco Announce Sky Blue Sky Festival in Mexico

Wilco have announced a four-day music festival at the Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya in Mexico next year. The “Sky Blue Sky” event will also feature artists like Yo La Tengo, Sharon Van Etten, Courtney Barnett, and Kamasi Washington.

The festival is limited to just 2,300 fans, with packages starting at $1599. In addition to live music, the festival promises activities like “poolside games, cooking demos, yoga classes, and more,” which is good news for anyone who has ever dreamed of possibly playing shuffleboard with Jeff Tweedy or members of Dr. Dog. Packages go on sale Wednesday, May 22 and can be purchased here. The four-day festival will be held on Jan. 18–22, 2020.

The lineup is as follows:

Wilco (3 shows)

Courtney Barnett (solo)

Sharon Van Etten

Kamasi Washington

Jeff Tweedy

Dr. Dog

Yo La Tengo

Calexico

The Autumn Defense

Durand Jones & The Indications

The Comet is Coming

Archi

As Stereogum pointed out, LCD Soundsystem and Bon Iver both tried to stage festivals at the same resort, but their events never got off the ground. Here’s hoping Wilco have better luck.

Wilco is also headlining their Solid Sound festival in Massachusetts later in June. Courtney Barnett is also on that lineup, along with The Feelies, Tortoise, and Cate Le Bon.