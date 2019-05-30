Australian singer-songwriter Vance Joy was a relative unknown when he dropped his 2013 debut EP, God Loves You When You’re Dancing. The crooner found inspiration in a fleeting encounter with a woman who was a magician’s assistant, which led him to write his breakthrough hit “Riptide.”

The song features a simple ukulele chord progression over charming lyrics filled with pop culture references and poetic imagery, much like the beautifully bizarre music video. The song appeared on the Billboard Hot 100 chart for nearly 43 weeks, marking an impressive run for the fresh-faced artist. He even caught the ear of pop superstar Taylor Swift, who covered the song and took him out on her 2015 world tour.

See Vance Joy’s full “Riptide” lyrics and video below.

I was scared of dentists and the dark

I was scared of pretty girls and starting conversations

Oh, all my friends are turning green

You’re the magician’s assistant in their dreams Oh, and they come unstuck Lady, running down to the riptide

Taken away to the dark side

I wanna be your left hand man

I love you when you’re singing that song and

I got a lump in my throat because

You’re gonna sing the words wrong There’s this movie that I think you’ll like

This guy decides to quit his job and heads to New York City

This cowboy’s running from himself

And she’s been living on the highest shelf Oh, and they come unstuck Lady, running down to the riptide

Taken away to the dark side

I wanna be your left hand man

I love you when you’re singing that song and

I got a lump in my throat because

You’re gonna sing the words wrong I just wanna, I just wanna know

If you’re gonna, if you’re gonna stay

I just gotta, I just gotta know

I can’t have it, I can’t have it any other way

I swear she’s destined for the screen

Closest thing to Michelle Pfeiffer that you’ve ever seen, oh Lady, running down to the riptide

Taken away to the dark side

I wanna be your left hand man

I love you when you’re singing that song and

I got a lump in my throat because

You’re gonna sing the words wrong Oh lady, running down to the riptide

Taken away to the dark side

I wanna be your left hand man

I love you when you’re singing that song and

I got a lump in my throat because

You’re gonna sing the words wrong Oh lady, running down to the riptide

Taken away to the dark side

I wanna be your left hand man

I love you when you’re singing that song and

I got a lump in my throat because

You’re gonna sing the words wrong

I got a lump in my throat because you’re gonna sing the words wrong Lyrics licensed & provided by LyricFind Lyrics © Warner/Chappell Music, Inc. Written by: James Keogh

