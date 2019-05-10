Vampire Weekend gave their second late-night performance of the week on Jimmy Kimmel Live! last night. The band played their Father of the Bride single “Sunflower,” after performing “This Life” and “Jerusalem, New York, Berlin” with help from Haim on Fallon on Tuesday. In their live version of “Sunflower,” the band used a horn section and scatted vocals to double the track’s intricate lead guitar line; it’s a melody which is emblematic of the quality which has helped garner Vampire Weekend’s new album comparisons to Grateful Dead and Phish. The performance was backed by a sufficiently psychedelic projected backdrop which might make some listeners recall the coolest jam band at their liberal arts college playing the all-campus Battle of the Bands.

Father of the Bride came out this past Friday. Read our review of the album here, and watch VW’s adept performance of “Sunflower” below.