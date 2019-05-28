Tyler, the Creator has shared the full credits for his new album IGOR released earlier this month. The credits confirm both obvious features, like Kanye West and Playboi Carti, as well as less obvious contributions, like those by Solange, who sings backup on three different songs. (Tyler sang backup on Solange’s latest album When I Get Home, too.) Playboi Carti, Lil Uzi Vert, Pharrell Williams, Charlie Wilson, and Santigold also contributed verses and vocals to the album.

IGOR’s credits likewise outline samples from the likes of Al Green, Run DMC, and Tatsuro Yamashita, and reveal that Tyler recorded a good portion of the album in Italy. The majority of recording went down in Los Angeles, including sessions at Rick Rubin’s Shangri-La studio. Notably, Jack White, whom Tyler previously suggested was a contributor, does not appear in the credits, nor does Dâm-Funk, whose voice seems to appear on several tracks.

View IGOR’s credits below.

“IGOR’S THEME”

Produced by Tyler, the Creator

Vocals by Lil Uzi Vert

Background vocals by Anthony Evans, Amanda Brown, Tiffany Stevenson

“EARFQUAKE”

Produced by Tyler, the Creator

Rap verse by Playboi Carti

Background vocals by Charlie Wilson, Jessy Wilson

“I THINK”

Produced by Tyler, the Creator

Vocals by Solange

Background vocals by Ryan Beatty, Anthony Evans, Amanda Brown, Tiffany Stevenson

Keys by Kevin Kendricks

Incorporates elements of “Get Down,” performed by Nikono Teles, written and composed by Bodionio Nikono Telesphore

Incorporates elements of “Special Lady,” written and performed by Bibi Mascel

“EXACTLY WHAT YOU RUN FROM YOU END UP CHASING”

Produced by Tyler, the Creator

Vocals by Jerrod Carmichael

Additional vocals by Santigold

“RUNNING OUT OF TIME”

Produced by Tyler, the Creator

Background vocals by Jessy Wilson

Contains samples from “Hit It Run,” performed by Run DMC

“NEW MAGIC WAND”

Produced by Tyler, the Creator

Background vocals by Santigold, Jessy Wilson

Additional vocals by Jerrod Carmichael

“A BOY IS A GUN”

Produced by Tyler, the Creator

Background vocals by Solange

Additional keys by Kevin Kendricks

Contains excerpts from “Bound,” written by Bobby Dukes, Bobby Massey, Lester Allen McKenzie, performed by Ponderosa Twins Plus One

“PUPPET”

Produced by Tyler, the Creator

Rap verse by Kanye West

Background vocals by Santigold, Jessy Wilson

Additional vocals by Jerrod Carmichael

Chimes by Kevin Kendricks

Incorporates elements of “Today,” written by Mick Ware, performed by Czar

Contains excerpts from “It’s Alright By Me,” written by David Smith, performed by Part Time

“WHAT’S GOOD”

Produced by Tyler, the Creator

Additional vocals by slowthai, Jerrod Carmichael

“GONE, GONE / THANK YOU”

Produced by Tyler, the Creator

Background vocals by CeeLo Green, Elly Jackson/La Roux, Jessy Wilson, Anthony Evans, Amanda Brown, Tiffany Stevenson

Additional vocals by Jerrod Carmichael

Contains excerpts from “Hey Girl,” written and performed by Cullen Omori

Contains interpolations from “Fragile, written by Alan O’Day, Tatsuro Yamashita, performed by Tatsuro Yamashita

“I DON’T LOVE YOU ANYMORE”

Produced by Tyler, the Creator

Background vocals by Solange, Charlie Wilson, Jessy Wilson

“ARE WE STILLL FRIENDS”

Produced by Tyler, the Creator

Background vocals by Pharrell Williams

Contains excerpts from “Dream,” written and performed by Al Green