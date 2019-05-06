Tool Debut Two New Songs at Welcome to Rockville Festival: Watch

Your long wait is over Tool fans. After waiting more than a decade — but not quite 10,000 Days — the prog rockers debuted two new songs at the Welcome to Rockville festival in Jacksonville, Florida, on Sunday night (May 5). In video enthusiastically captured by fans, the band performed a pair of tracks, “Descending” and “Invincible,” possibly giving diehards the first taste of the follow-up to 2006’s 10,000 Days album.

The as-yet-untitled album could be out this summer — according to a February tweet from singer Maynard James Keenan — but in the meantime Tool will play a series of U.S. shows this month before heading to Europe. The 11-plus minute “Descending” opened with a yearning guitar part and mournful vocals from Keenan before transitioning into a chugging midsection that picked up the intensity and swing as the song steamed to a rocking denouement; an instrumental version of the song was debuted during a previous show.

The more melodic “Invincible” opened with a spare rhythmic groove as Kennan crooned “here I am” over a throbbing bass line before the 12-minute tune exploded into a full-on prog jam. Two weeks ago the band’s four members teased the new material in a jokey post in which Keenan’s thought bubble read, “Feelin cute. Might play some new material on this upcoming tour. idk.”

Watch fan video of both songs below.

This article originally appeared on Billboard.