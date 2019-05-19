This weekend marks the second anniversary of Chris Cornell’s death and to commemorate the occasion, the songwriter’s Audioslave bandmate Tom Morello paid tribute to Cornell at the Sonic Temple festival in Columbus, Ohio. Joined by System of a Down frontman Serj Tankian, the duo played the Audioslave classic “Like A Stone,” as LoudWire points out. After performing a few Rage Against the Machine songs, Morello was joined by Tankian on stage to provide vocals for the tribute song. Raising their arms in unison during the chorus, the pair encouraged the crowd to sing along as Morello dives into a soaring guitar solo.

Chris Cornell died in 2017 of what was later ruled a suicide, with a toxicology report ultimately revealing Ativan and Butalbital in his system at the time of death. Since his death, many have paid tribute to the late songwriter including Pearl Jam, Seether, Heart, Alice in Chains, and more. Tankian has previously joined Morello’s band Prophets of Rage to perform “Like A Stone” in the past, notably joining them at Germany’s Rock am Ring festival in 2017. In a March 2018 show in New Zealand, Tankian performed the song with other former members of Audioslave. Watch the latest tribute below.