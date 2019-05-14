The Strokes returned to the stage after a multi-year hiatus from performing last night, playing a charity show at Los Angeles’ The Wiltern to benefit the homeless. At the show, the band performed a new song, allegedly called “The Adults are Talking.” The song is redolent of countless Strokes songs past, including laconic and unintelligible vocals from Julian Casablancas, a motorik beat, and a jangly guitar riff to signal that the chorus has kicked in. Casablancas introduced the song by saying: “I did not practice so don’t let me fuck you up.” (Our beloved, irreverent Julian, at it again).

As far as we know, the Strokes do not have new recordings on the way. Despite that, they are performing a round of festival shows this summer, including sets at Lollapalooza and Governors Ball in America, London’s All Points East, and the Bilbao BBK Live Festival in Spain. The band’s last release was their 2016 EP Future Present Past. Since then, Julian Casablancas has remained occupied with his offshoot band The Voidz, who released their sophomore album Virtue last year, which was deeply strange and ultimately not very good. Watch footage of last night’s performance of “The Adults are Talking” in the video below.