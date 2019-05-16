The National – “Rylan”

The National’s eighth studio album I Am Easy to Find is out tomorrow, and today they’ve shared the final pre-release single from the record: “Rylan,” which has been a sporadic live favorite of the band’s since roughly 2011. In 2017, they performed an in-studio version of it at KEXP. Now, it’s finally been given its definitive rendering, with thunderous processed drums and call-and-response female vocals in tow.

The National have previously released “Hairpin Turn,” “You Had Your Soul With You,” and “Light Years” from I Am Easy to Find. The band released the album’s accompanying 24-minute short film of the same name earlier this week, which was directed by Mike Mills and stars Alicia Vikander. The National’s last album was 2017’s Sleep Well Beast. Listen to “Rylan” below.