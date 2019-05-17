The Hives – “I’m Alive”

Swedish rockers the Hives have returned with their first new song in four years. “I’m Alive” was released digitally today through Jack White’s Third Man Records, and will be pressed on a limited edition double A-side 7″ later this year. Hives frontman Howlin’ Pelle Almqvist shared some thoughts on the new release: “‘I’m Alive’ is a song about crawling up from under a rock and obliterating all resistance that sounds like crawling up from under a rock and obliterating all resistance because it is a band crawling up from under a rock and obliterating all resistance. Use it in your own life to help you obliterate your own resistance!”

The band’s last full-length release was 2012’s Lex Hives, and they put out a non-album one-off called “Blood Red Moon” back in 2015. In our 2012 interview with Howlin’ Pelle around the release of Lex Hives, he told us that the band would keep making music for as long as they need to: “We have a blood oath to keep going until we’re done. I’m sure I’m doing the right thing. We’re gonna ride this horse until it croaks.” Revisit that interview here, and check out the Hives’ new song “I’m Alive” below.