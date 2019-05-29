The Cure’s 40th Anniversary Concert Hits Theaters in July

The Cure’s 40th anniversary show last year at London’s Hyde Park will be screened in theaters around the world on July 11. Longtime music video collaborator Timothy Pope directed the concert film. The set lasted two hours and spanned the newly inducted Rock and Roll Hall of Famers’ entire career, featuring 29 songs in total. You can get a taste by watching a fan-filmed video here of the band playing “Boys Don’t Cry,” “Jumping Someone Else’s Train,” and “Grinding Halt” during the show’s 10-song encore. “This really was the perfect way to celebrate 40 years of the band. It was a fabulous day none of us will ever forget,” Smith said of the concert in a statement.

The Cure’s nostalgia run continues tomorrow night at the Sydney Opera House, where the band will celebrate the 30th anniversary of Disintegration with a performance of the entire album that will be livestreamed on YouTube and Facebook. In August, the band is headlining the Pasadena Daydream Festival on a lineup curated by Smith (including the Pixies, Deftones, and more), and they’ve said they plan to do a stateside Disintegration show, too. Pope is also working on a feature-length documentary about the band that will feature interviews, bootlegs, rare performances, and unseen behind-the-scenes footage.

You can read Spin’s profile of Smith after Disintegration’s release here.