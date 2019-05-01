Taylor Swift took the stage at tonight’s Billboard Music Awards, opening the show with her recent single “Me!” After a strategic rollout involving countdown clocks and butterfly murals, Swift released the single last week during ABC’s coverage of the NFL draft, in a live interview with Robin Roberts. “Me!” marks her first new track since 2017’s Reputation, and features Panic! At The Disco’s Brendon Urie. The song also came along with a colorful music video directed by Dave Meyers.

Taylor Swift is up for two awards at tonight’s BBMAs, in the Top Female Artist and Top Touring Artist categories. Coming up are performances from the likes of Madonna, BTS, Ariana Grande, and Kelly Clarkson, who’s also hosting the awards. In recent months, Swift has been speaking publicly about her political opinions, donating to an LGBTQ advocacy group and pointing to the importance of voting in both local and national elections. Earlier this month, she was named to Time’s list of the 100 most influential people in the world. Swift also revealed that she got a third cat: Benjamin Button.

