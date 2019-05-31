skepta-ignorance-is-bliss-stream

New Music \
Stream Skepta’s New Album Ignorance Is Bliss
Skepta’s fifth studio album Ignorance Is Bliss is now available in full. Announced last month on Instagram, the album arrives with thermal vision cover art by Manu Pillai, and includes the recent singles “Bullet from a Gun” and “Greaze Mode” featuring Nafe Smallz. Both tracks later received their own music videos.
Skepta’s last full-length album Konnichiwa was released in 2016, later beating out acts like David Bowie, Radiohead, and the 1975 to win the 2016 Mercury Prize. In 2017, the grime heavyweight followed the release with his Vicious EP, which included guest verses from A$AP Rocky, A$AP Nast, Lil B, and more. Later that year, he collaborated with Mick Jagger on a song called “England Lost.” Hear Ignorance Is Bliss below.