Silver Jews’ David Berman has announced a full-length album with his new band Purple Mountains. The self-titled record is due out on July 12 on Drag City. Berman released the album’s first single, “All My Happiness Is Gone,” on a 12″ that was only available for purchase in record stores last week. Today, to celebrate the album announcement, he’s released a video for the song, which is also available digitally (along with two remix versions). Directed by Brent Stewart and Matt Boyd, the kaleidoscopic clip features Berman singing the song, with intercut snippets of old Silver Jews performances (yes, that’s William Tyler on guitar).

Purple Mountains will also be touring behind the album’s release in August and September. It will be the first time Berman has performed live shows in 10 years. The last Silver Jews album, Lookout Mountain, Lookout Sea, was released in 2008. You can purchase “All My Happiness Is Gone” here. See the cover art and track listing for Purple Mountains, watch the “All My Happiness Is Gone” video, and check out the band’s tour dates (all North American) below.

1. That’s Just the Way I Feel

2. All My Happiness Is Gone

3. Darkness and Cold

4. Snow Is Falling in Manhattan

5. Margaritas at the Mall

6. She’s Making Friends, I’m Turning Stranger

7. I Loved Being My Mother’s Son

8. Nights That Won’t Happen

9. Storyline Fever

10. Maybe I’m the Only One for Me

8-10 Pine Plains, NY – Huichica Fest

8-11 Jersey City, NJ – White Eagle Hall

8-12 Philadelphia, PA – World Cafe Live

8-14 Washington, DC – Black Cat

8-15 Asheville, NC – The Grey Eagle

8-16 Knoxville, TN – Pilot Light

8-17 Nashville, TN – Mercy Lounge

8-19 Louisville, KY – Odeon

8-20 St. Louis, MO – Duck Room at Blueberry Hill

8-21 Iowa City, IA – The Mill

8-23 Minneapolis, MN – Cedar Cultural Center

8-24&25 Chicago, IL – Sleeping Village

8-27 Toronto, Ontario – Lee’s Palace

8-28 Montreal, Quebec – La Sala Rossa

8-30 Cambridge, MA – The Sinclair

8-31 Brooklyn, NY – Murmrr Theatre

9-6 Raleigh, NC – Hopscotch Festival

9-13 Seattle, WA – Neptune Theatre

9-14 Walla Walla, WA – Huichica Walla Walla

9-15 Portland, OR – Wonder Ballroom

9-18 San Francisco, CA – The Chapel

9-22 Los Angeles, CA – The Lodge Room