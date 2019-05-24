Sebadoh’s new album Act Surprised is now available on streaming platforms. Announced back in March, the album marks the band’s first full-length release since 2013’s Defend Yourself, which followed a 14-year hiatus. In 2015, vocalist Lou Barlow released a solo album titled Brace The Wave.

Act Surprised follows four singles: “Celebrate The Void,” “Stunned,” “Raging River,” and “Sunshine.” In a press release, the band compared the opening line of “Celebrate The Void” to an Ariana Grande song, saying that it tells the story of “some general complains about a composite character in my life.” “Sometimes the walls are too high. If you think about it, the resistance was always there, even in the very beginning. What to do? Pick endlessly at the seams? Replay moments in my head looking for a way to explain it all? No, stop, there is no one answer and that’s OK…Celebrate the void.”

Act Surprised is Sebadoh’s ninth studio album following early releases like The Freed Man, Weed Forestin’, Sebadoh III, and Bubble & Scrape. Hear the full album below.