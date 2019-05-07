Rolling Stone Launching New Music Chart

Rolling Stone has announced that it will be starting its own music chart. The “Rolling Stone Charts” will launch next week (5/13) with charts on the Top 100 singles and the Top 200 albums, as well as lists like the Rolling Stone Artist 500 (most-streamed artists, Rolling Stone Trending 25 (fastest-moving songs), and the Rolling Stone Breakthrough 25 (artists entering the charts for the first time).

Per articles in Vanity Fair and Variety, the new Rolling Stone charts are meant to challenge Billboard. (Full disclosure: Spin and Stereogum are owned by Billboard’s parent company.)

Their charts will update daily instead of weekly and will incorporate data from streaming and physical album sales. In a statement, Jay Penske — the CEO of Rolling Stone’s parent company Penske Media Corp. — said that the new charts “will present a transparent, granular and real-time quantification to accurately reflect listeners’ evolving interests and give insight into worldwide trends.”

The new charts will get their data from BuzzAngle Music, which Penske Media invested in last year.

