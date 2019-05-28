By 2007, pop icon Rihanna already had a number of hits under her belt. She had found success with multiple singles, like “Pon De Replay” and “SOS,” but the first single off her third studio album Good Girl Gone Bad would take her career to the next level.

Featuring Jay-Z, “Umbrella” was the type of song that everybody seemed to know the words to, even if they didn’t intend to. The earworm chorus and upbeat production helped make it a game-changing radio hit with widespread appeal. Reigning at the top of the Billboard Hot 100 chart for several weeks, the track became nearly inescapable in 2007 and was rewarded with a Grammy for Best Rap/Sung Collaboration.

See Rihanna’s full “Umbrella” lyrics and video below.

Uh-huh uh-huh (Shia, Rihanna)

Uh-huh uh-huh (Good girl gone bad)

Uh-huh uh-huh (Take three, action)

Uh-huh uh-huh (Ho)

No clouds in my storms

Let it rain

I hydroplane into fame

Comin’ down like the Dow Jones

When the clouds come, we gone

We Roc-A-Fellas

We fly higher than weather

And she flies it better

You know me

In anticipation

For precipitation

Stack chips for the rainy day

Jay

Rain man is back

With little Miss Sunshine

Rihanna, where you at?

You had my heart

And we’ll never be worlds apart

Maybe in magazines

But you’ll still be my star

Baby, ’cause in the dark

You can’t see shiny cars

And that’s when you need me there

With you, I’ll always share

Because…

When the sun shines, we’ll shine together

Told you I’ll be here forever

Said I’ll always be your friend

Took an oath, I’mma stick it out till the end

Now that it’s rainin’ more than ever

Know that we’ll still have each other

You can stand under my umbrella

You can stand under my umbrella

Ella ella, eh eh eh

Under my umbrella

Ella ella, eh eh eh

Under my umbrella

Ella ella, eh eh eh

Under my umbrella

Ella ella, eh eh eh eh, eh eh

These fancy things

Will never come in between

You’re part of my entity

Here for infinity

When the war has took its part

When the world has dealt its cards

If the hand is hard

Together we’ll mend your heart

Because…

When the sun shines, we’ll shine together

Told you I’ll be here forever

Said I’ll always be your friend

Took an oath, I’mma stick it out till the end

Now that it’s rainin’ more than ever

Know that we’ll still have each other

You can stand under my umbrella

You can stand under my umbrella

Ella ella, eh eh eh

Under my umbrella

Ella ella, eh eh eh

Under my umbrella

Ella ella, eh eh eh

Under my umbrella

Ella ella, eh eh eh eh, eh eh

You can run into my arms

It’s okay, don’t be alarmed

Come in to me

There’s no distance in between our love

So go on and let the rain pour

I’ll be all you need and more

Because…

When the sun shines, we’ll shine together

Told you I’ll be here forever

Said I’ll always be your friend

Took an oath, I’mma stick it out till the end

Now that it’s rainin’ more than ever

Know that we’ll still have each other

You can stand under my umbrella

You can stand under my umbrella

Ella ella, eh eh eh

Under my umbrella

Ella ella, eh eh eh

Under my umbrella

Ella ella, eh eh eh

Under my umbrella

Ella ella, eh eh eh eh, eh eh

It’s raining, raining

Ooh baby, it’s raining, raining

Baby, come in to me

Come in to me

It’s raining, raining

Ooh baby, it’s raining, raining

You can always come here to me

Come in to me

It’s pouring rain, it’s pouring rain

Come in to me, come in to me

It’s pouring rain, it’s pouring rain

Come in to me, come in to me

Lyrics licensed & provided by LyricFind

