Here Are the Lyrics to Rihanna’s “Umbrella”
By 2007, pop icon Rihanna already had a number of hits under her belt. She had found success with multiple singles, like “Pon De Replay” and “SOS,” but the first single off her third studio album Good Girl Gone Bad would take her career to the next level.
Featuring Jay-Z, “Umbrella” was the type of song that everybody seemed to know the words to, even if they didn’t intend to. The earworm chorus and upbeat production helped make it a game-changing radio hit with widespread appeal. Reigning at the top of the Billboard Hot 100 chart for several weeks, the track became nearly inescapable in 2007 and was rewarded with a Grammy for Best Rap/Sung Collaboration.
See Rihanna’s full “Umbrella” lyrics and video below.
Uh-huh uh-huh (Shia, Rihanna)
Uh-huh uh-huh (Good girl gone bad)
Uh-huh uh-huh (Take three, action)
Uh-huh uh-huh (Ho)
No clouds in my storms
Let it rain
I hydroplane into fame
Comin’ down like the Dow Jones
When the clouds come, we gone
We Roc-A-Fellas
We fly higher than weather
And she flies it better
You know me
In anticipation
For precipitation
Stack chips for the rainy day
Jay
Rain man is back
With little Miss Sunshine
Rihanna, where you at?
You had my heart
And we’ll never be worlds apart
Maybe in magazines
But you’ll still be my star
Baby, ’cause in the dark
You can’t see shiny cars
And that’s when you need me there
With you, I’ll always share
Because…
When the sun shines, we’ll shine together
Told you I’ll be here forever
Said I’ll always be your friend
Took an oath, I’mma stick it out till the end
Now that it’s rainin’ more than ever
Know that we’ll still have each other
You can stand under my umbrella
You can stand under my umbrella
Ella ella, eh eh eh
Under my umbrella
Ella ella, eh eh eh
Under my umbrella
Ella ella, eh eh eh
Under my umbrella
Ella ella, eh eh eh eh, eh eh
These fancy things
Will never come in between
You’re part of my entity
Here for infinity
When the war has took its part
When the world has dealt its cards
If the hand is hard
Together we’ll mend your heart
Because…
When the sun shines, we’ll shine together
Told you I’ll be here forever
Said I’ll always be your friend
Took an oath, I’mma stick it out till the end
Now that it’s rainin’ more than ever
Know that we’ll still have each other
You can stand under my umbrella
You can stand under my umbrella
Ella ella, eh eh eh
Under my umbrella
Ella ella, eh eh eh
Under my umbrella
Ella ella, eh eh eh
Under my umbrella
Ella ella, eh eh eh eh, eh eh
You can run into my arms
It’s okay, don’t be alarmed
Come in to me
There’s no distance in between our love
So go on and let the rain pour
I’ll be all you need and more
Because…
When the sun shines, we’ll shine together
Told you I’ll be here forever
Said I’ll always be your friend
Took an oath, I’mma stick it out till the end
Now that it’s rainin’ more than ever
Know that we’ll still have each other
You can stand under my umbrella
You can stand under my umbrella
Ella ella, eh eh eh
Under my umbrella
Ella ella, eh eh eh
Under my umbrella
Ella ella, eh eh eh
Under my umbrella
Ella ella, eh eh eh eh, eh eh
It’s raining, raining
Ooh baby, it’s raining, raining
Baby, come in to me
Come in to me
It’s raining, raining
Ooh baby, it’s raining, raining
You can always come here to me
Come in to me
It’s pouring rain, it’s pouring rain
Come in to me, come in to me
It’s pouring rain, it’s pouring rain
Come in to me, come in to me
