Ra Ra Riot Announce New Album Superbloom, Share New Song “Flowers”

Ra Ra Riot have announced their fifth studio album Superbloom. Their first release after four LPs with the Seattle indie label Barsuk, the album will be released by Rob the Rich Recordings/Caroline on August 9, 2019. Following their recent single “Bad To Worse,” the band have also unveiled a new track from the album called “Flowers.” Like its predecessor, the track was produced by former Vampire Weekend member Rostam Batmanglij, who’s also recently worked with artists like Haim and Maggie Rogers. In 2009, Batmanglji released a collaborative album with Ra Ra Riot vocalist Wes Miles under the name Discovery.

Superbloom marks the band’s first LP since 2016’s Need Your Light. The band celebrated the 10th anniversary of debut album The Rhumb Line with an anniversary tour last year. Check out their new song “Flowers” and find the tracklist for their upcoming album below.

Superbloom:

1. Flowers

2. Bad to Worse

3. Belladonna

4. Endless Pain/Endless Joy

5. War & Famine

6. Bitter Conversation

7. This Time of Year

8. Gimme Time

9. Backroads

10. Dangerous

11. An Accident

12. A Check for Daniel