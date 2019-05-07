Preview Lana Del Rey’s New Sublime Cover

Have you ever wanted to hear Lana Del Rey sing the words “Bradley’s on the microphone with Ras MG?” Well, you’re in luck! Because, yes, she’s apparently going to to release a cover of Sublime’s sort-of “Summertime” cover “Doin’ Time,” and she’s just posted a preview of her version on Instagram to prove it.

Lana Del Rey’s Jack Antonoff-produced album Norman Fucking Rockwell is still on the way, although presumably it won’t include this Sublime cover. It will, however, probably include “Mariners Apartment Complex,” “Venice Bitch,” and “hope is a dangerous thing for a woman like me to have – but i have it,” along with some of the other songs she’s played live and previewed.

Check out the snippet of Lana covering Sublime’s “Doin’ Time” below.

View this post on Instagram Coming Soon @sublime A post shared by Lana Del Rey (@lanadelrey) on May 7, 2019 at 11:55am PDT

This article originally appeared in Stereogum.