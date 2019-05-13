News \
Phantogram Announce Summer North American Tour
Electro-pop duo Phantogram have announced a North American tour starting in June. The New York group kick off their run June 2 in Camden, New Jersey and wrap September 20 at the Life is Beautiful festival in Las Vegas, with stops on both coasts and across the South and Midwest. Fellow electronic duo Bob Moses will join 19 shows as the opening act.
The tour comes nearly three years after Phantogram’s last album Three, released in October 2016. The group also released two songs last May, “Someday” and a cover of Sparklehorse’s “Saturday,” to raise funds for the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention. Phantogram have not announced a new album, though new music seems imminent.
Tickets for Phantogram’s tour become available this Friday, with pre-sale starting tomorrow. You can purchase seats on the group’s website. View the full schedule below.
