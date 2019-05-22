Nipsey Hussle Murder Suspect Eric Holder Indicted on New Charges

Eric Holder, the man who was charged in the shooting death rapper Nipsey Hussle in March, has been hit with two additional charges related to the event, per the L.A. District Attorney’s Office. Last month, Holder was charged with one count of murder, two counts of attempted murder, and one count of possession of a firearm by a felon. Yesterday, a newly unsealed grand jury indictment revealed Holder has also been charged with two counts of assault with a firearm related to two people who were wounded during the shooting.

Nipsey Hussle was shot and killed outside his Marathan Clothing store in Los Angeles, with footage showing Holder allegedly walking up to Hussle and two other men in the parking lot, firing a handgun, and fleeing in a car. The rapper was 33 years old. Holder has pleaded not guilty to the murder charge.

A public memorial for Nipsey Hussle was held at the Staples Center in Los Angeles in April. It featured a number of tributes including from Kendrick Lamar and Barack Obama.