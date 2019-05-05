miley-cyrus-brings-out-marc-cohn-for-surprise-walking-in-memphis-performance-at-memphis-beale-street-fest-watch

Miley Cyrus’ latest song—a collaboration with Mark Ronson titled “Nothing Breaks Like A Heart“—was released back in November and last night, the popstar suprised the crowd at Memphis’ Beale Street Music Festival, where she performed the single. As Stereogum points out, Cyrus worked the track into a medley of her hits including “We Can’t Stop” and “Party In The U.S.A.,” and brought out Marc Cohn to perform his 1991 single “Walking In Memphis.”

The entire performance was live-streamed on Facebook, and the performance was done on behalf of an ad campaign for Facebook Groups. Earlier this year, Ronson and Cyrus brought their single to The Graham Norton Show, where they performed a new acoustic version of the track. In February, Cyrus joined Katy Perry and Kacey Musgraves in performing a Dolly Parton tribute at the MusiCares Person Of The Year ceremony. Watch clips of her latest festival performance below.