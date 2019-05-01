News \

Watch Mariah Carey Perform a Medley of Her Hits at the 2019 BBMAs

2019 Billboard Music Awards - Show
CREDIT: Kevin Winter/Getty Images for dcp

It’s Mariah Carey’s night at the Billboard Music Awards. In addition to being the recipient of this year’s Billboard Icon Award, she performed a number of her biggest hits including “A No No,” “Always Be My Baby,” “Emotions,” “We Belong Together,” and “Hero.” Previous recipients of the Icon Award have included Janet Jackson, Cher, and Céline Dion.

Last year, Carey released her excellent fifteenth studio album, Caution, which we included on our list of the 51 best albums of 2018; Caution cut “The Distance” (ft. Ty Dolla $ign) made it onto our list of the 101 best songs of last year. Carey’s Caution Tour kicked off back in March and is set to continue through the end of August. She’ll also be performing a special run of shows later this year in Las Vegas, timed around the holiday season. Watch a clip from Mariah Carey’s performance at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards below.

 

Will Gottsegen
Tags: bbmas, Billboard Music Awards, Billboard Music Awards 2019