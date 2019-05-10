Mac DeMarco’s new album Here Comes The Cowboy was released today on all platforms. As an additional treat, Mac has just shared a bizarre new video for the album’s title track. The animated visual, directed by Cole Kush, is a sunny yet creepy set piece that would fit in late night on Adult Swim.

Mac has previously released the singles “Nobody,” “On the Square” and “All Of Our Yesterdays” from Here Comes The Cowboy. The album was released through Mac’s Jizz Jazz Studios. Mac is currently on a major tour across North America and Europe for the rest of the summer and into the fall. Mac also appeared on Jimmy Fallon last week, and bonus footage of the singer-songwriter’s backstage cover of Feist’s “One Evening” was posted online this weekend. Watch the video for “Here Comes The Cowboy” below.