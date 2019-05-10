Mac DeMarco’s anticipated fourth full-length project, Here Comes The Cowboy, is now available on all streaming services. The album was announced back in March with much fanfare and quite a bit of controversy, as both the album’s title and the lead single being titled “Nobody,” seemed suspiciously similar to last year’s critically-adored, major indie record Be The Cowboy by Mitski, whose lead single was also called “Nobody.” Mitski even commented on the similarities in a tweet, saying that she and Mac probably “just went fishing in the same part of the collective unconscious.”

For his part, Mac has insisted the whole thing was just an unintentional accident, saying “I didn’t know that one of her singles was ‘Nobody’… My manager told me and I thought, ‘Whoa, weird.’ Even if I had known, I don’t think I would’ve changed it. I didn’t think people were gonna run with it that far. It’s ridiculous. It’s just music. Mitski’s song and my song sound eons different.

Along with “Nobody,” Mac has previously released the singles “On the Square” and “All Of Our Yesterdays”from the album. According to a press release, Here Comes The Cowboy was “written, tracked and mixed at DeMarco’s Jizz Jazz Studios in Los Angeles.” Mac is currently on a major tour across North America and Europe for the rest of the summer and into the fall. Listen to Here Comes The Cowboy in full below.