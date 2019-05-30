Baltimore indie-pop outfit Lower Dens have announced a new album, The Competition, the band’s first since 2015’s Escape From Evil. The Competition is set to be released on September 6 via Ribbon Music.

In a press statement, lead singer Jana Hunter says of the new album, “The issues that have shaped my life, for better or for worse, have to do with coming from a family and a culture that totally bought into this competitive mindset. I was wild and in a lot of pain as a kid; home life was very bleak, and pop songs were a guaranteed escape to a mental space where beauty, wonder, and love were possible. I wanted to write songs that might have the potential to do that.”

Lower Dens have also released the first single from The Competition, the synth-heavy dance track “Young Republicans.” The new song is accompanied by a new music video directed by Raul Gonzo. Watch the video and check out the tracklist and album cover for The Competition below.

The Competition tracklisting

01. Galapagos

02. Hand Of God

03. Two Faced Love

04. Young Republicans

05. Real Thing

06. Buster Keaton

07. I Drive

08. Simple Life

09. Empire Sundown

10. Lucky People

11. In Your House