News \
Travis Scott, Meek Mill, More To Perform at Lil Wayne’s Lil WeezyAna Fest
Lil Wayne has announced the lineup for Lil WeezyAna Fest, now in its fifth year. Travis Scott and Meek Mill are among the featured performers, and are joined by Megan Thee Stallion, Saweetie, Kash Doll, Trey Songz, Melii, Leven Kali, and Akbar V. Lil WeezyAna Fest is also getting a new venue this year in the form of the UNO Lakefront Arena Festival Grounds in New Orleans; it’s all happening on September 7.
Last year, hip hop heavyweights and Young Money crew members like Nicki Minaj and Birdman showed up at Lil WeezyAna Fest to celebrate the ten-year anniversary of Tha Carter III. Wayne released the long-awaited Carter V just a month after the festival. He’s heading out on tour later this year with Blink-182, and mashed up “A Milli” with “What’s My Age Again” in a wild promotional video. Check out the poster for Lil WeezyAna Fest 2019 below, and find more information over at Ticketmaster.