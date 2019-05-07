Lil Nas X performed his #1 hit “Old Town Road” on Showtime’s Desus & Mero last night, marking his first televised performance of the song. Fronting a live band on the show’s dive-bar-themed stage, the viral rapper sported a red pleather jacket and black cowboy hat. A culminating jam included some prominent record scratching and a percussion breakdown.

Prior to the performance, Desus and Mero interviewed Lil Nas X, asking why he performed at Stagecoach instead of Coachella (only one of those festivals is a country music festival) and about how the scandal surrounding “Old Town Road”‘s exclusion from the country music charts ended up contributing to its success. In a digital-only segment, the hosts also played a game called “Country or Nah” with the rapper, with Lil Nas getting hung up on the correct classification of “wizards” and “grand wizards.”

Over the weekend, Lil Nas X delivered an acoustic rendition of the song, backed by John Mayer, on Mayer’s Instagram Live show. Diplo released a remix of Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus’ remix of “Old Town Road” last week. Watch Lil Nas X’s performance and interview on Desus & Mero below.