Lyrics \

Here Are the Lyrics to Fleetwood Mac’s “Landslide”

fleetwood-mac-danny-kirwan-obituary
CREDIT: Photo by Redferns/Getty Images

Fleetwood Mac has been through their fair share of drama over the years but during the band’s golden age, they consistently released powerful singles with a lasting impact. Their 1975 folk ballad“Landslide” just might be their most popular.

The bittersweet coming-of-age country tune has been covered numerous times — by everyone from the Dixie Chicks to Smashing Pumpkins. But one thing remains the same: the universally understood lyrics about growing up and moving on. This song will inevitably be played at high school graduations for years to come.

Check out the full “Landslide” lyrics and video  below.

I took my love, I took it down
Climbed a mountain and I turned around
And I saw my reflection in the snow covered hills
‘Til the landslide brought me down

Oh, mirror in the sky, what is love?
Can the child within my heart rise above?
Can I sail through the changin’ ocean tides?
Can I handle the seasons of my life?
Mmm

Well, I’ve been ‘fraid of changin’
‘Cause I’ve built my life around you
But time makes you bolder
Even children get older
And I’m gettin’ older, too

Well, I’ve been ‘fraid of changin’
‘Cause I’ve built my life around you
But time makes you bolder
Even children get older
And I’m gettin’ older, too
Oh, I’m gettin’ older, too

Ah, take my love, take it down
Oh, climb a mountain and turn around
And if you see my reflection in the snow covered hills
Well, the landslide will bring it down
And if you see my reflection in the snow covered hills
Well, the landslide will bring it down
Oh, the landslide will bring it down

Lyrics licensed & provided by LyricFind

Lyrics © Kobalt Music Publishing Ltd.

Written by: Stevie Nicks

See more: The Beatles- Let It Be Lyrics | Queen- Bohemian Rhapsody Lyrics | Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper – Shallow Lyrics

Nina Braca
Tags: fleetwood mac, lyrics