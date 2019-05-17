Fleetwood Mac has been through their fair share of drama over the years but during the band’s golden age, they consistently released powerful singles with a lasting impact. Their 1975 folk ballad“Landslide” just might be their most popular.

The bittersweet coming-of-age country tune has been covered numerous times — by everyone from the Dixie Chicks to Smashing Pumpkins. But one thing remains the same: the universally understood lyrics about growing up and moving on. This song will inevitably be played at high school graduations for years to come.

Check out the full “Landslide” lyrics and video below.

I took my love, I took it down

Climbed a mountain and I turned around

And I saw my reflection in the snow covered hills

‘Til the landslide brought me down Oh, mirror in the sky, what is love?

Can the child within my heart rise above?

Can I sail through the changin’ ocean tides?

Can I handle the seasons of my life?

Mmm Well, I’ve been ‘fraid of changin’

‘Cause I’ve built my life around you

But time makes you bolder

Even children get older

And I’m gettin’ older, too Well, I’ve been ‘fraid of changin’

‘Cause I’ve built my life around you

But time makes you bolder

Even children get older

And I’m gettin’ older, too

Oh, I’m gettin’ older, too Ah, take my love, take it down

Oh, climb a mountain and turn around

And if you see my reflection in the snow covered hills

Well, the landslide will bring it down

And if you see my reflection in the snow covered hills

Well, the landslide will bring it down

Oh, the landslide will bring it down Lyrics licensed & provided by LyricFind Lyrics © Kobalt Music Publishing Ltd. Written by: Stevie Nicks

