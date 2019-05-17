Lyrics \
Here Are the Lyrics to Fleetwood Mac’s “Landslide”
Fleetwood Mac has been through their fair share of drama over the years but during the band’s golden age, they consistently released powerful singles with a lasting impact. Their 1975 folk ballad“Landslide” just might be their most popular.
The bittersweet coming-of-age country tune has been covered numerous times — by everyone from the Dixie Chicks to Smashing Pumpkins. But one thing remains the same: the universally understood lyrics about growing up and moving on. This song will inevitably be played at high school graduations for years to come.
Check out the full “Landslide” lyrics and video below.
I took my love, I took it down
Climbed a mountain and I turned around
And I saw my reflection in the snow covered hills
‘Til the landslide brought me down
Oh, mirror in the sky, what is love?
Can the child within my heart rise above?
Can I sail through the changin’ ocean tides?
Can I handle the seasons of my life?
Mmm
Well, I’ve been ‘fraid of changin’
‘Cause I’ve built my life around you
But time makes you bolder
Even children get older
And I’m gettin’ older, too
Well, I’ve been ‘fraid of changin’
‘Cause I’ve built my life around you
But time makes you bolder
Even children get older
And I’m gettin’ older, too
Oh, I’m gettin’ older, too
Ah, take my love, take it down
Oh, climb a mountain and turn around
And if you see my reflection in the snow covered hills
Well, the landslide will bring it down
And if you see my reflection in the snow covered hills
Well, the landslide will bring it down
Oh, the landslide will bring it down
Lyrics licensed & provided by LyricFind
Lyrics © Kobalt Music Publishing Ltd.
Written by: Stevie Nicks
See more: The Beatles- Let It Be Lyrics | Queen- Bohemian Rhapsody Lyrics | Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper – Shallow Lyrics