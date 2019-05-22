Lyrics \
Here Are the Lyrics to Khalid & Normani’s “Love Lies”
Fresh from the girl group’s indefinite hiatus, Fifth Harmony member Normani dropped her first “solo” single in early 2018. Well, partially solo. The single, “Love Lies,” features Khalid singing with the Dancing With The Stars alum about a questionable romance.
Released on the Love, Simon soundtrack, the song was co-written by the two stars, plus frequent Ariana Grande collaborator Tayla Parx. The song was accompanied by a video featuring Normani’s impressive dance moves. There’s no word yet on if Normani plans to release an album, so feel free to keep this track on repeat.
See Khalid and Normani’s full “Love Lies” lyrics and video below.
Sorry if it’s hard to catch my vibe, mmm
I need a lover to trust, tell me you’re on my side
Are you down for the ride?
It’s not easy for someone to catch my eye
But I’ve been waitin’ for you for my whole damn life
For my whole lifetime
Don’t be afraid to tell me if you ain’t with it (you ain’t with it)
I see you’re focused, yeah you’re so independent (independent)
It’s hard for me to open up, I’ll admit it (I’ll admit it)
You’ve got some shit to say and I’m here to listen
So baby, tell me where your love lies
Waste the day and spend the night
Underneath the sunrise
Show me where your love lies
I’ve been so into your mystery
Is it because of our history?
Are you into me?
When it feels so good, but it’s bad for you
Can’t say I don’t want it ’cause I know I do
Come on over, I need your company
Cravin’ that synergy
Don’t be afraid to tell me if you ain’t with it (you ain’t with it)
I see you’re focused, yeah, you’re so independent (independent)
It’s hard for me to open up, I’ll admit it (I’ll admit it)
You’ve got some shit to say and I’m here to listen
So baby, tell me where your love lies
Waste the day and spend the night
Underneath the sunrise
Show me where your love lies
Tell me where your love lies
Waste the day and spend the night
Underneath the sunrise
Show me where your love lies
If you’re down, don’t hide it
Feelin’ me, you don’t gotta deny it
Baby you gon’ make me overnight it
Tell me, are you down?
If you’re down, don’t hide it (yeah)
Feelin’ me, you don’t gotta deny it (yeah)
Baby you gon’ make me overnight it
Tell me, are you down? (Tell me)
Tell me where your love lies (tell me where your love lies)
Waste the day and spend the night (waste the day, spend the night)
Underneath the sunrise (underneath the sunrise)
Show me where your love lies (tell me where your love lies)
Tell me where your love lies (show me where your love lies)
Waste the day and spend the night (yeah, yeah)
Underneath the sunrise (ooh)
Show me where your love lies
Lyrics licensed & provided by LyricFind
Lyrics © Warner/Chappell Music, Inc., Universal Music Publishing Group, Sony/ATV Music Publishing LLC, BMG Rights Management
Written by: Jamil George Chamas, Khalid Robinson, Normani Kordei Hamilton, Ryan Vojtesak, Tayla Parx
See also: Khalid – Talk Lyrics | Ariana Grande – thank u, next Lyrics | Panic! At the Disco – High Hopes Lyrics |