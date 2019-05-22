Fresh from the girl group’s indefinite hiatus, Fifth Harmony member Normani dropped her first “solo” single in early 2018. Well, partially solo. The single, “Love Lies,” features Khalid singing with the Dancing With The Stars alum about a questionable romance.

Released on the Love, Simon soundtrack, the song was co-written by the two stars, plus frequent Ariana Grande collaborator Tayla Parx. The song was accompanied by a video featuring Normani’s impressive dance moves. There’s no word yet on if Normani plans to release an album, so feel free to keep this track on repeat.

See Khalid and Normani’s full “Love Lies” lyrics and video below.

Sorry if it’s hard to catch my vibe, mmm

I need a lover to trust, tell me you’re on my side

Are you down for the ride?

It’s not easy for someone to catch my eye

But I’ve been waitin’ for you for my whole damn life

For my whole lifetime

Don’t be afraid to tell me if you ain’t with it (you ain’t with it)

I see you’re focused, yeah you’re so independent (independent)

It’s hard for me to open up, I’ll admit it (I’ll admit it)

You’ve got some shit to say and I’m here to listen

So baby, tell me where your love lies

Waste the day and spend the night

Underneath the sunrise

Show me where your love lies

I’ve been so into your mystery

Is it because of our history?

Are you into me?

When it feels so good, but it’s bad for you

Can’t say I don’t want it ’cause I know I do

Come on over, I need your company

Cravin’ that synergy

Don’t be afraid to tell me if you ain’t with it (you ain’t with it)

I see you’re focused, yeah, you’re so independent (independent)

It’s hard for me to open up, I’ll admit it (I’ll admit it)

You’ve got some shit to say and I’m here to listen

So baby, tell me where your love lies

Waste the day and spend the night

Underneath the sunrise

Show me where your love lies

Tell me where your love lies

Waste the day and spend the night

Underneath the sunrise

Show me where your love lies

If you’re down, don’t hide it

Feelin’ me, you don’t gotta deny it

Baby you gon’ make me overnight it

Tell me, are you down?

If you’re down, don’t hide it (yeah)

Feelin’ me, you don’t gotta deny it (yeah)

Baby you gon’ make me overnight it

Tell me, are you down? (Tell me)

Tell me where your love lies (tell me where your love lies)

Waste the day and spend the night (waste the day, spend the night)

Underneath the sunrise (underneath the sunrise)

Show me where your love lies (tell me where your love lies)

Tell me where your love lies (show me where your love lies)

Waste the day and spend the night (yeah, yeah)

Underneath the sunrise (ooh)

Show me where your love lies

Lyrics licensed & provided by LyricFind

Lyrics © Warner/Chappell Music, Inc., Universal Music Publishing Group, Sony/ATV Music Publishing LLC, BMG Rights Management

Written by: Jamil George Chamas, Khalid Robinson, Normani Kordei Hamilton, Ryan Vojtesak, Tayla Parx