Khalid Announces Music and Fine Arts Foundation for Underserved Communities

Khalid has always made a point to give back to the El Paso community that raised him, and this week, the Free Spirit vocalist announced the launch of a new organization dedicated to serving his Texas hometown. As Rolling Stone points out, The Great Khalid Foundation aims to foster an inclusive atmosphere for El Paso’s undeserved communities.

According to its website, the organization will offer music education programs, scholarship awards, and gift giveaways in an effort to “[invest] in our children and in their future.” The website currently offers options to donate, volunteer, or become a sponsor of the organization.

The organization looks to have already kicked things off, awarding 3 El Paso students Performing Arts scholarships. Khalid uploaded photos of the three recipients in a post on his Instagram account, where he describes his work with the organization. “If I wasn’t in the position I am in life right now, I would’ve became a music teacher,” he writes in the post’s caption. “Luckily, I get to teach in a way I would’ve never imagined! I wanna give a congratulations to all of the Performing Arts Scholarship winners! Everything is super new right now and it’s all a work in progress but you gotta start somewhere! Manifestation is super important! One day I WILL open up a school, but I gotta believe in myself.”

Khalid’s latest album Free Spirit dropped in April featuring singles “Self,” “My Bad,” and the Disclosure-produced standout “Talk.” The release follows the vocalist’s Suncity EP from last year, and includes guest appearances from John Mayer and Father John Misty. Earlier this month, he performed his songs “Talk” and “Better” at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards.