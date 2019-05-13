Experimental composer Kelly Moran has released a new song through Adult Swim titled “Love Birds, Night Birds, Devil-Birds.” A sparkling, densely layered arrangement of prepared piano fingering set against humming synths, Moran created the track to score visual artist Cassie McQuater’s installation at the Frieze LA Art Fair in February.

The pair have since collaborated on concerts visuals, Moran’s “Water Music” music video, and the cover art for Moran’s next EP Origin, set for release via Warp this Friday. The project features acoustic demos and other unreleased tracks from the sessions that produced Moran’s 2018 LP Ultraviolet, one of Spin’s 51 Best Albums of 2018.

You can listen to “Love Birds, Night Birds, Devil-Birds” below.