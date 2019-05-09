Kelly Lee Owens – “Let It Go” and “Omen”

Welsh producer, singer, and songwriter Kelly Lee Owens released her debut self-titled album in 2017. In the intervening time, she’s worked with St. Vincent (on a remix of her single “New York”) and Björk (on a remix of her Utopia track “Arisen My Senses”), among other projects. Today, she’s released two new solo tracks: “Let It Go” and “Omen,” which will both be featured on an upcoming 12″.

Owens originally created the club-friendly “Let It Go” for a DJ set at Fabric earlier this year. “While working on my second album, I had my Room 1 Fabric DJ set coming up, so I decided to make a track for fun, to play out,” Owens explained in a press statement. “There’s no better way of testing out new stuff than on that legendary sound system.”

The 12″ is due out on Smalltown Supersound on July 5. Listen to “Let It Go” and “Omen” below.