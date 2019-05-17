Kim Kardashian has announced the name of her and Kanye West’s fourth child: Psalm. The baby was born via surrogate last Friday. Here is a picture of the newborn boy, paired with a few words from Kardashian about the occasion:

Psalm West pic.twitter.com/F0elQd1cJq — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) May 17, 2019

“Beautiful Mother’s Day with the arrival of our fourth child. We are blessed beyond measure. We have everything we need,” Kardashian wrote. Psalm joins his siblings Chicago, Saint, and eldest sister North, who turns 6 next month.