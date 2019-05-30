Justin Bieber’s comeback bid reached a crescendo with the release of 2015’s “Sorry,” the second single off his Purpose LP and his second solo No. 1 hit.

Produced by Skrillex and Bloodpop, “Sorry” contains elements of dancehall production beneath a straightforward verse and chorus structure. The apologetic release’s rise was bolstered by a series of music videos and support from prominent figures like Michelle Obama. Bieber would go on to perform “Sorry” at the 2015 American Music Awards, as well as The Ellen DeGeneres Show and The Tonight Show.

See Justin Bieber’s full “Sorry” lyrics and video below.

Ooh, ooh

Ooh, ooh

You gotta go and get angry at all of my honesty

You know I try but I don’t do too well with apologies

I hope I don’t run out of time, could someone call a referee?

‘Cause I just need one more shot at forgiveness

I know you know that I made those mistakes maybe once or twice

By once or twice I mean maybe a couple of hundred times

So let me, oh let me redeem, oh redeem, oh myself tonight

‘Cause I just need one more shot at second chances

Yeah, is it too late now to say sorry?

‘Cause I’m missing more than just your body

Oh, is it too late now to say sorry?

Yeah, I know that I let you down

Is it too late to say I’m sorry now?

Ooh, ooh

I’m sorry, yeah

Ooh, ooh

Sorry, yeah

Ooh, ooh

Sorry

Yeah, I know that I let you down

Is it too late to say I’m sorry now?

Ooh, ooh

I’ll take every single piece of the blame if you want me to

But you know that there is no innocent one in this game for two

I’ll go, I’ll go and then you go, you go out and spill the truth

Can we both say the words and forget this?

Yeah, is it too late now to say sorry?

‘Cause I’m missing more than just your body

Oh, is it too late now to say sorry?

Yeah, I know that I let you down

Is it too late to say I’m sorry now?

I’m not just trying to get you back on me

‘Cause I’m missing more than just your body

Is it too late now to say sorry?

Yeah, I know that I let you down

Is it too late to say I’m sorry now?

Ooh, ooh

I’m sorry, yeah

Ooh, ooh

Sorry, yeah

Ooh, ooh

Sorry

Yeah, I know that I let you down

Is it too late to say I’m sorry now?

Ooh, ooh

I’m sorry, yeah

Ooh, ooh

Sorry, yeah

Ooh, ooh

Sorry

Yeah, I know that I let you down

Is it too late to say I’m sorry now?

Written by: Justin Bieber, Sonny Moore, Julia Michaels, Michael Tucker, Justin Drew Tranter

