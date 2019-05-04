Justin Bieber Defends Chris Brown, Compares Him to Michael Jackson & Tupac

Justin Bieber is coming to his pal Chris Brown’s defense, and spreading a message of forgiveness.

The crooner took to Instagram on Friday (5/3) to compare Brown to Michael Jackson and Tupac Shakur. “Everyone wants to wait til people die To give them the credit they deserve,” Biebs wrote.

“I’m calling it now when CB passes away after a long full life, you will miss what you had in front of you the whole time … trust me watch you will see. the people who have over looked this mans talent because of a mistake he made.. you need to reevaluate! Love you @chrisbrownofficial.”

See the Bieber’s post below.

This article originally appeared on Billboard.