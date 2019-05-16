Jonas Brothers earned their first-ever Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 hit with the March debut of their comeback single, “Sucker.”

Comprised of Joe, Kevin and Nick Jonas, the New Jersey trio originally formed in 2005 and split to focus on respective solo pursuits in 2013. Released following their February 28 reunion announcement, “Sucker” marks the siblings’ highest Hot 100 entry since 2008 single “Burnin’ Up” (No. 5).

See Jonas Brothers’ full “Sucker” lyrics and video below.

We go together

Better than birds of a feather, you and me

We change the weather, yeah

I’m feeling heat in December when you’re ’round me

I’ve been dancing on top of cars and stumbling out of bars

I follow you through the dark, can’t get enough

You’re the medicine and the pain, the tattoo inside my brain

And, baby, you know it’s obvious

I’m a sucker for you

You say the word and I’ll go anywhere blindly

I’m a sucker for you, yeah

Any road you take, you know that you’ll find me

I’m a sucker for all the subliminal things

No one knows about you (about you) about you (about you)

And you’re making the typical me break my typical rules

It’s true, I’m a sucker for you, yeah

Don’t complicate it (yeah)

‘Cause I know you and you know everything about me

I can’t remember (yeah)

All of the nights I don’t remember

When you’re ’round me (oh, yeah yeah)

I’ve been dancing on top of cars and stumbling out of bars

I follow you through the dark, can’t get enough

You’re the medicine and the pain, the tattoo inside my brain

And, baby, you know it’s obvious

I’m a sucker for you

You say the word and I’ll go anywhere blindly

I’m a sucker for you, yeah

Any road you take, you know that you’ll find me

I’m a sucker for all the subliminal things

No one knows about you (about you) about you (about you)

And you’re making the typical me break my typical rules

It’s true, I’m a sucker for you, yeah

(I’m a sucker for you)

I’ve been dancing on top of cars and stumbling out of bars

I follow you through the dark, can’t get enough

You’re the medicine and the pain, the tattoo inside my brain

And, baby, you know it’s obvious

I’m a sucker for you

You say the word and I’ll go anywhere blindly

I’m a sucker for you, yeah

Any road you take, you know that you’ll find me

I’m a sucker for all the subliminal things

No one knows about you (about you) about you (about you)

And you’re making the typical me break my typical rules

It’s true, I’m a sucker for you

I’m a sucker for you

Lyrics licensed & provided by LyricFind

Lyrics © Universal Music Publishing Group, Downtown Music Publishing, Sony/ATV Music Publishing LLC

Written by: Adam King Feeney, Carl Austin Rosen, Joseph Adam Jonas, Paul Kevin Jonas, Louis Russell Bell, Nicholas Jerry Jonas, Ryan Benjamin Tedder

