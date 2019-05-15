Jarvis Cocker’s Jarv Is… Project Releases New Single “Must I Evolve?”

Jarvis Cocker fronts a band called Jarv Is…. The group, which features additional members Serafina Steer, Emma Smith, Andrew McKinney, Jason Buckle and Adam Betts, went on tour last year. Today, the former Pulp leader’s band has released a new track: the sprawling, rhetorical-question-filled anthem “Must I Evolve?” The single will be sold only at the band’s upcoming live shows, which include appearances at London’s All Points East and Barcelona’s Primavera Sound. The song’s YouTube description specifies: “JARV IS… primarily a live experience. WHY? Life is primarily a live experience.”

Cocker’s last studio album, Room 17, was a collaboration with Chilly Gonzales. Watch the lyric video for “Must I Evolve?” below.