franz-ferdinand-debut-new-song-black-tuesday-in-porto-watch

Franz Ferdinand released a new album, Always Ascending, last year, and it looks like they’re already cooking up something new. The Scottish rockers performed at the North Musical in Porto, Portugal this past weekend, and during their set they debuted a brand-new track called “Black Tuesday.”

Last year’s Always Ascending was the group’s first since the departure of founding guitarist Nick McCarthy, and the band added two new members in that time. Their previous album before Always Ascending was 2013’s Right Thoughts, Right Words, Right Action.

Watch them debut “Black Tuesday” below.

This article originally appeared on Stereogum.